Pritchard (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Pritchard is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to left ankle soreness. If the 27-year-old point guard is ultimately ruled out, Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez and Anfernee Simons would be candidates for increased minutes. Over eight outings this month, Pritchard has averaged 15.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 32.0 minutes per contest.