Pritchard won't start against the Mavericks on Tuesday.

With Baylor Scheierman entering the starting five, Pritchard will come off the bench for the first time this season. Over his last five outings, the 28-year-old guard has averaged 16.2 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.4 percent from three-point range in 30.6 minutes per contest.