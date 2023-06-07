The Suns notified Paul (groin) on Wednesday that he will be waived, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Paul's 2022-23 campaign came to a disappointing end after he was forced to miss the final four games of the second round in the Western Conference Playoffs against Denver due to a left groin strain. The veteran point guard averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32.0 minutes across 59 appearances last season. Even at age 38, Paul figures to be one of the top free-agent options on the market this summer, though his injury history remains a significant concern. Meanwhile, the Suns will likely look to bring in another option or two at point guard this offseason, but for the time being Cameron Payne is set to be the primary beneficiary of Paul's departure.