Massinburg recorded 21 points (6-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and seven rebounds across 32 minutes in Monday's overtime win over the Blue.

Massinburg's explosive performance came out of nowhere, as he was coming off three straight single-digit scoring efforts while never putting up more than 15 points in any game this season. Massinburg is averaging 9.6 points per game heading into the final week of the regular season.