Massinburg registered nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 18 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against Erie.

Massinburg only logged 18 minutes but made the most of his minutes, contributing on both ends of the court and shooting the ball accurately. He is averaging 8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, and while his versatility is a plus, he isn't seeing enough minutes to become a reliable fantasy asset across most formats.