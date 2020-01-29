Massinburg (undisclosed) scored three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in eight minutes during Monday's loss to Grand Rapids.

Although Massinburg only saw eight minutes of run, he played well in his return from an extended absence due to an undisclosed injury. The additions of Chris Chriozza, Justin Anderson and Jeremiah Martin to the backcourt rotation since Massinburg went down could affect the 22-year-old's role going forward. Prior to his absence, Massinburg was averaging 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 21.3 minutes per game.