Massinburg had 14 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss against Austin.

Massinburg was one of four players that scored in double digits reaching double-digit scoring outputs in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He has hit at least 40 percent of his shots in six straight games, so he's clearly trending in the right direction.