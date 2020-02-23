CJ Massinburg: Solid play in win
Massinburg recorded seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's win over Lakeland.
Massinburg provided an efficient effort off the bench, though none of his contributions lept off the page. It was a good reflection of his season as the 22-year-old guard's been solid, though unspectacular all year. On the whole, he's averaging 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 20.0 minutes.
