Alexander did not play during Friday's 119-99 loss to Lakeland due to a right ankle injury.

Alexander has been out since scoring 10 points on Feb. 3 as a result of his injury. There is no timeable return for Alexander as he recovers from it, as the Herd are set to play Westchester Saturday. The 22-year-old from Kansas is averaging 16.2 points and 6.6 rebounds this season.