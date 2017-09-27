Pelicans' Cliff Alexander: Joins Pelicans for training camp
Alexander signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Pelicans on Sunday, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.
After taking part in just eight games with the Trail Blazers during the 2015-16 season, Alexander was out of the league last year and instead, played in the G-League. In 40 games combined between the Bayhawks and Nets of the G-League, Alexander averaged a solid 15.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.0 block across 27.3 minutes, while also shooting 52 percent from the field. He'll now join the Pelicans for training camp, but will have an uphill battle to make the regular-season roster. More likely, Alexander will eventually return to the G-League to further develop his skills at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.
