Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Draws start Tuesday

Marjanovic will get the start at center for Tuesday's preseason finale against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Marjanovic has excelled when given minutes, so he figures to be a popular play in DFS formats. Most recently, he tallied 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, and a block in just seven minutes. However, once the season starts he is expected to be behind both Marcin Gortat and Montrezl Harrel on the Clippers' depth chart.