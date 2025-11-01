Beal (back) posted nine points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 21 minutes in Friday's 126-124 win over the Pelicans.

Beal returned to action after sitting out the Clippers' previous two contests due to back soreness, but he was once again kept on a minutes restriction, just like he was in his prior two appearances this season. The 32-year-old could eventually see his playing time ramp up once he gets a few more games under his belt, but while playing alongside Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac, Beal may struggle to see enough usage to re-emerge as the consistent scoring threat that he's been during past stops with the Wizards and Suns.