Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said Monday that Beal (knee) will be a limited participant to start training camp, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Frank shared that Beal underwent a knee scope in May and will likely be eased into camp with his workload monitored, though he didn't express concern about his regular-season availability. The veteran guard signed a two-year deal with the Clippers this offseason after being waived by the Suns. He averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 53 regular-season appearances last year.