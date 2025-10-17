Clippers' Bradley Beal: To make debut Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beal (knee) will make his preseason debut Friday against the Warriors, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
This will be Beal's first appearance with the Clippers. His preseason was interrupted by a minor knee issue, but it was never expected to linger into the regular season. For now, there's no mention of any restrictions, but it's likely the Clippers ease him back.
