Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said Thursday that Boston (quadriceps) is making "good progress" but remains without a timeline for making his season debut, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Boston is recovering from left quadriceps tendinopathy, an injury that first surfaced after he exited an Oct. 8 preseason game. Though Lue's comments are encouraging in the sense that Boston hasn't been shut down from activity, the third-year guard still looks as though he's being viewed as week-to-week rather than day-to-day. His absence will most likely stretch into late November, if not December.
More News
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Will miss multiple weeks•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Out Sunday, no timetable to return•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Ruled out Friday•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Ruled out for season opener•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Brandon Boston: Doesn't play Thursday•