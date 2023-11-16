Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said Thursday that Boston (quadriceps) is making "good progress" but remains without a timeline for making his season debut, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Boston is recovering from left quadriceps tendinopathy, an injury that first surfaced after he exited an Oct. 8 preseason game. Though Lue's comments are encouraging in the sense that Boston hasn't been shut down from activity, the third-year guard still looks as though he's being viewed as week-to-week rather than day-to-day. His absence will most likely stretch into late November, if not December.