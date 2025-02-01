The Clippers acquired Eubanks and Patty Mills from the Jazz on Saturday in exchange for P.J. Tucker, Mo Bamba, a 2030 second-round pick and cash Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

LA was in the market for a backup center behind Ivica Zubac, as Bamba had recently fallen out of the rotation, which had prompted the Clippers to lean on Nicolas Batum and Kobe Brown as small-options at the position. The 6-foot-10, 245-pound Eubanks gives the Clippers a more traditional backup option, but unless Zubac misses time, Eubanks is unlikely to see enough playing time to gain relevance outside of deeper leagues. Over his 37 appearances (four starts) for Utah this season, Eubanks averaged 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 blocks in 15.4 minutes.