Gordon will join the first unit for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Gordon will draw the starting nod Thursday with Marcus Morris (elbow) sidelined, marking his first start in a Clippers uniform. The 34-year-old wing has gotten off to a rocky start in Los Angeles, averaging just 5.6 points and 2.8 assists in 20.0 minutes per game across his first five appearances, while being held scoreless in his last two games.