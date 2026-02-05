The Pacers traded Jackson, Bennedict Mathurin (rest), two first-round picks and one second-round pick to the Clippers in exchange for Ivica Zubac (personal) and Kobe Brown, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After playing an inconsistent role for the Pacers in 2025-26, Jackson will head to Los Angeles and could compete with Brook Lopez for the starting role. Jackson signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Indiana this past summer and spent the first five-plus years of his career in Indiana. Over 38 regular-season appearances (14 starts) for Indiana this season, the big man averaged 6.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per contest. For now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.