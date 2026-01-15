Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Could play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zubac is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Zubac sat out of Wednesday's game due to a left ankle sprain, but he'll have a shot to return Friday night. The team should have a better idea of his availability after shootaround and leading up to pregame warmups.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Out with ankle sprain•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Hauls in team-high 11 boards•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Posts another double-double in loss•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Logs double-double in starting role•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Will start Monday•