Zubac amassed 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 108-94 loss to the Grizzlies.

Zubac was outstanding on both ends of the court, and there's an argument to say he was Los Angeles' best player in a game where the Clippers looked completely overmatched. Zubac has thrived in his second straight season as a full-time starter and is having a career-best season with averages of 10.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Plus, he averaged 12.3 points and 9.3 boards per contest across 12 March outings.