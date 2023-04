Zubac amassed 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, two steals and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 108-94 loss to the Grizzlies.

Zubac was outstanding on both ends of the court and finished as L.A.'s top fantasy performer on the night. He concluded March with averages of 12.3 points (on 67.4 percent shooting from the field), 9.3 boards, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in 24.7 minutes.