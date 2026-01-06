Zubac will start against the Warriors on Monday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Zubac returned from a five-game absence due to a Grade 2 left ankle sprain in Saturday's loss to Boston, recording four points (2-6 FG), seven rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes off the bench. While it's unclear if he'll remain on a minutes restriction Monday, the big man will return to the starting five. As a result, Brook Lopez should slide back to the second unit.