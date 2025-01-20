Harden is probable for Monday's game against the Bulls with right groin soreness, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Harden played through an illness Sunday versus the Lakers, finishing with 21 points (7-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 40 minutes. Now he's dealing with some groin soreness, but it sounds like the Clippers are planning for him to take the floor. If that's the case, he could see increased usage with Kawhi Leonard resting.