Robinson produced 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 150-101 victory over Atlanta.

Robinson exploded for a career-best 21 points Saturday, and in fact, it was only the third time he has reached double-digits. The game was over early which meant the bench saw plenty of run down the stretch. Robinson will typically struggle to have any value and nights such as this are going to be few and far between.