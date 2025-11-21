Collins had nine points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Thursday's 129-101 loss to the Magic.

Collins continues to be rather disappointing from a fantasy perspective. On the year so far, the veteran forward has averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals 25.3 minutes per contest in 15 games. Collins could still be acclimating to his new surroundings during his first season with Los Angeles, and he's at least shooting a strong 50.4 percent from the field.