Collins will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Collins started in two of the Clippers' four preseason contests, but he'll come off the bench for the regular-season opener. The 28-year-old power forward should be one of the top options off the bench for the Clippers. James Harden, Bradley Beal, Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones and Ivica Zubac make up the first five Wednesday.