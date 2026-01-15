Clippers' John Collins: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against Toronto, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Right groin soreness could stop Collins from playing a second straight contest. Kobe Sanders and Nicolas Batum would likely see more playing time at power forward if Collins is downgraded to out Friday.
More News
-
Clippers' John Collins: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Late addition to injury report•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Pops for team-high 22 in loss•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Good to go Tuesday•