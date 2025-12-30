Collins (illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Collins is still under the weather and is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest. If the 28-year-old forward is unable to give it a go Tuesday, Nicolas Batum will likely take on an increased role. Over his last five games, Collins has averaged 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 26.8 minutes per tilt.