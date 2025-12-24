Collins posted 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-108 victory over the Rockets.

Replacing Ivica Zubac (ankle) will be a tall order, so Collins and Brook Lopez will have to step up and take pressure off Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, who are expected to do most of the heavy lifting during the absence. Collins' result was serviceable, but he needs higher rebound and scoring totals to improve his effectiveness. He showed he was capable with a 17/12 double-double against the Lakers earlier in the week, and he did well enough despite Alperen Sengun's imposing presence in the paint during Tuesday's victory.