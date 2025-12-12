Collins closed with nine points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 loss to the Rockets.

Collins has had little impact on the Clippers this season. Even though he's been relegated to a secondary role on offense behind James Harden, Ivica Zubac and Kawhi Leonard, he's also failed to capitalize on the opportunities he's had as a starter. While there has been a slight uptick in his numbers of late, it's worth noting that Collins has surpassed the 15-point mark just three times over his last 10 games. He's averaging 12.6 points and 4.5 boards per game over that span. The 12.1 points he's averaging on a per-game basis this season represent his lowest mark since his rookie year in 2017-18.