Collins (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Collins will miss his first game of the season Sunday as he battles an illness. Ivica Zubac (ankle) is also out, meaning Nicolas Batum, Brook Lopez, Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Kobe Brown will hold down frontcourt duties. Derrick Jones' return should help as well, though he'll likely be under a significant minutes restriction. Collins' next chance to play will come Tuesday against Sacramento.