Leonard recorded 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 win over the Raptors.

Leonard turned in a strong night offensively and successfully got to the charity stripe, where he scored nearly one-third of his points. He's also shown great effort on the glass of late, securing 10 or more rebounds in two consecutive contests. Leonard has now scored 20-plus points in six straight appearances.