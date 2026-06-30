Clippers' Kobe Sanders: Staying with LAC

Sanders agreed to a four-year, $11.2 million deal with the Clippers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Sanders wasn't a consistent producer last season. However, the 2025 No. 50 overall pick displayed flashes of promise by averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 43.3 percent from deep over 27.3 minutes in 16 regular-season starts. Kawhi Leonard is heading back to Toronto and Darius Garland and Brandon Ingram have struggled to stay healthy over the years, meaning Sanders could get an opportunity to be more active on the scoring end at some point during the 2026-27 campaign.