Dunn is starting Monday's game against the Bulls, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Dunn will run with the first unit Monday while Kawhi Leonard (knee) gets the night off. Dunn is no stranger to the starting lineup, as he started 27 straight games from Nov. 13 to Jan. 13, averaging 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals during this stretch.