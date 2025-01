Dunn (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Dunn will miss a third straight game due to left knee soreness, and his next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Suns. Prior to the injury, Dunn has averaged 2.6 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds over 18.6 minutes per game in January.