Dunn (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Dunn was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup, but he'll give it a go, although it's uncertain if he'll be in the starting unit or not. Dunn has started in all but one of his last 10 games, averaging 4.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.