Dunn (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The veteran guard left Sunday's 126-89 win over the Nets with a right ankle injury, but he's good to go Tuesday. Dunn has averaged 5.7 points, 3.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 27.7 minutes per contest in his last 10 games.