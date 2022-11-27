Kennard (calf), who is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, won't be available for the Clippers' upcoming two-game road trip Tuesday in Portland and Wednesday in Utah, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Clippers will also be without Paul George (hamstring) for each of their next three games, while Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is sitting out again Sunday but hasn't yet been ruled out for the road trip. Kennard, who hasn't played since Nov. 15 due to the right calf strain, was seen getting some shots up at morning shootaround Sunday, per Joey Linn of SI.com. With that in mind, Kennard at least seems to have a decent chance at steering clear of a longer-term absence.