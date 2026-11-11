Kennard notched 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound and three assists over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 133-110 win over the Clippers.

Kennard was efficient off the bench, connecting on three triples while finishing as one of eight Suns players to score in double digits. However, outside of his scoring, his production was limited, a familiar theme for the veteran sharpshooter. With Jordan Goodwin now back in the rotation, Phoenix's guard depth is as crowded as it has been all season, which could limit Kennard's ceiling moving forward. At this point, he is little more than a three-point streaming consideration in deeper formats.