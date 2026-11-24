Kennard ended Monday's 123-119 overtime victory over the Pelicans with four points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 14 minutes.

Kennard scored no more than five points for the third straight game, during which time he has been outside the top 300 in standard leagues. Aside from a couple of outlier performances, Kennard's overall body of work this season has lacked upside. At this point, he should be considered nothing more than a potential three-point streaming option, although even that feels like a stretch.