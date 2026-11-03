Kennard notched six points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Monday's 116-113 loss to the Warriors.

Kennard attempted all six of his shots from beyond the arc, connecting twice while offering little production elsewhere. The veteran sharpshooter has settled into a modest bench role for Phoenix, logging between 12 and 19 minutes in each of his four appearances this season. His limited playing time and reliance on three-point shooting leave him with minimal fantasy appeal outside deeper formats.