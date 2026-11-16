Kennard finished with 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 131-123 loss to the Lakers.

Kennard put up double-digit shot attempts for the first time this season, delivering a season-high mark in points while finishing second on the Suns in scoring. Additionally, he grabbed a season-best six boards. The sharpshooter has also knocked down three triples in four of his last six games, averaging 11.0 points, 2.5 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.8 rebounds across 19.2 minutes per game during that stretch.