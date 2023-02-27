Morris finished Sunday's 134-124 overtime loss to the Nuggets with six points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

With Ivica Zubac (calf) sidelined, Morris saw a larger workload than usual Sunday, clearing 30 minutes for the first time since Feb. 10. He didn't make the most of his minutes though, and usage isn't easy to come by on this new-look Los Angeles rotation.