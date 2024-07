Bamba agreed to a one-year deal with the Clippers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bamba will join the Clippers and provide extra depth behind Ivica Zubac. The 26-year-old played for the 76ers last season, during which he averaged 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across a career-low 13.0 minutes in 57 regular-season games. However, Bamba did shoot a career-high 39.1 percent from deep in a limited number of attempts at 1.1 per game.