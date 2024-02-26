Powell will start Sunday's game against the Kings, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Powell found himself on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game due to an ankle issue that held him out of Saturday's contest, but he will be able to play through it. Powell will be making his first start of the season with Paul George (knee) out of the lineup.
