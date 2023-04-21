Powell totaled 42 points (15-23 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 41 minutes during Thursday's 129-124 loss to the Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

With Kawhi Leonard (knee) out, Powell moved into the starting lineup and operated as the Clippers' primary scoring option en route to a season-high 42 points. The score-first wing should continue to garner increased offensive responsibilities if Leonard remains sidelined for Saturday's Game 4, but it may be unrealistic to expect Powell to shoot as well as he did Thursday.