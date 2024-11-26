Share Video

Powell (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Powell is in jeopardy of missing his fifth straight game due to a left hamstring strain. The 31-year-old guard has delivered a career-best year thus far, but if his absence streak continues, Amir Coffey will likely remain in the starting five.

