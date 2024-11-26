Powell (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Powell is in jeopardy of missing his fifth straight game due to a left hamstring strain. The 31-year-old guard has delivered a career-best year thus far, but if his absence streak continues, Amir Coffey will likely remain in the starting five.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Out again Monday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Remaining sidelined Sunday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Progressing well from injury•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Ruled out next two games•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Scores 23 points Monday•