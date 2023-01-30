Powell contributed 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 122-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Powell moved into the starting lineup with the Clippers opting to rest several of their usual suspects. While Powell has been able to maintain backend 12-team value over the past few weeks, his last two performances have been less than ideal. His fantasy value is almost entirely reliant on his scoring numbers. When his shot isn't falling, he has very little to fall back on, making him a tough player to roster with any confidence.