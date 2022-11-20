Powell racked up 26 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 119-97 win over the Spurs.

Powell drained five three-pointers on the way to a season-high total. Powell has been invaluable as a key piece amid Kawhi Leonard's string of absences, but a performance like this from the bench was out of the ordinary. Saturday's game represented only the second time he's exceeded 20 points this season, and the increased production was mostly a product of an extremely hot hand from the perimeter. He's posted 31 minutes of court time for two straight games, and he's only surpassed 30 or more minutes on the floor four times this seson.