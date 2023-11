Powell racked up 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 111-97 loss to the Knicks.

With James Harden in town, Powell is inevitably going to lose some minutes and touches. He will still be a key part of the second unit, however, and he's likely to have streaming value when the stars in Los Angeles have their inevitable maintenance days.